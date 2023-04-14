Leighton Meester is one of the most renowned actresses in the West. She rose to fame with her character of ‘Blair Waldorf’ in Gossip Girl, where she played BFFs with Blake Lively’s Serena van der Woodsen and even though the show ended years ago, she has a massive fan following among her fans. In a recent interview, her husband and actor, Adam Brody, opened up about falling in love with her at first sight. Leighton finally married Chuck Bass in 2014, and the couple now share two kids together (one of which they haven’t officially announced yet). Scroll below to read the scoop.

Leighton is very popular among her fans, with over 6 million followers on Instagram. While her husband, Adam, doesn’t have his own official Instagram handle, the actress often gives a glimpse of their life on her account.

In a conversation on Penn Badgley’s ‘Podcrushed’, Adam Brody opened up on her falling for his wife, Leighton Meester and said, “That’s when I saw her, and, yeah, I was smitten instantly. And I was, you know, smitten for a long time. I didn’t get to know her for many years after, even though we even worked together briefly. She’s so lovely, and she’s so sweet. She’s so nice. She’s so good.”

In fact, Adam Brody also revealed that for the longest time, he couldn’t read the Gossip Girl actress or what she wanted from him and said, “This is to her credit, she remained elusive to me for so long and aloof. I couldn’t get a total read because even though she professes to have been interested in me and all those things, not only did she not pursue that, I mean, she was perfectly willing to let that never happen.”

He jokingly stated that Leighton Meester was “perfectly willing to let that message in the bottle return to sea at several points.”

What are your thoughts on Adam Brody falling in love with the Gossip Girl actress at first sight? Tell us in the space below.

