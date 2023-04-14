Jake Gyllenhaal is arguably one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. The actor has given many remarkable performances that have proved his mettle in the showbiz industry. Not to forget his portrayal of Spider-Man villain Mysterio, the actor has also been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, the MCU star poked fun at Wanda Maximoff actress Elizabeth Olsen.

Jake and Elizabeth did not cross paths within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, fans would have loved Wanda to take on Mysterio at any point in the future. With the concept of a multiverse being explored, it can be a possibility which might excite the fans!

While we never know when we might watch them together in the MCU, Jake Gyllenhaal accidentally dissed Elizabeth Olsen. The Mysterio actor took on the wings of death during an appearance on the “Hot Ones” Season 20 finale. He asked, “What a*shole used a f*ckin’ toothpick?” to which the host Sean Evans revealed that it was Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen. The actor instantly laughed and walked back his comment, knowing it was his fellow MCU actress.

Jake Gyllenhall remarked laughingly and said, “Oh, sorry, Elizabeth. She’s like, literally the least a*shole I’ve ever met, so I’m sorry.” Later he referred to the hottest sauce in the gauntlet, the Last Dab of Apollo and apologized, saying, “Gimme 14 of the Apollos, I’m sorry.”

On the previous visit to the show, Elizabeth Olsen used a toothpick to remove some chicken from her teeth after biting into the Scorpion Disco wing. It was the ninth in her lineup of sauces and level 649,000 on the Scoville spice ranking.

Not to forget, Jake Gyllenhaal broke the internet when he showed off his ripped physique at the UFC stage with bulging muscles and washboard abs. He was filming a shirtless scene for the remake of Road House, and his toned body with bulging muscles set the internet ablaze.

