The most trending thing across the cinephiles at this moment is Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The movie that hit the shores last week is seeing massive footfalls and the shows are houseful. While it was supposed to be Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange celebration, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda aka Scarlet Witch stole the show. The actor in her new and updated Avatar lit the screen on fire and people were left in awe. Turns out Netizens are now dissecting her costume and found an aspect that resembles with a uterus.

For the unversed, Scarlet Witch aka Wanda aka Elizabeth takes the story of her life ahead in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness from where she left in the show WandaVision. In her witch avatar now, she beats every power coming in her way and is bada** in the movie. Her new costume reflects power and fear in equal amounts.

Now if the latest theory in Reddit is to be believed, a user has dissected the crown that Scarlet Witch wears in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The crown while does have a unique shape, as per the user reassembles a piece of human anatomy and it is the uterus. Read on to know everything.

Reddit user u/GamingBunchTV posted a 3D rendering of Scarlet Witch’s intriguing headpiece/crown. And noticed how it resembles a uterus. He wrote, “3D Printing Wanda’s headpiece, I noticed that the center is a uterus with the mind stone above it.” Check the crown below.

she was born for this pic.twitter.com/VQB6a1lSxh — comfort for wanda stans 💭 (@wandascomfort) May 9, 2022

Meanwhile, it was recently that Scarlet Witch fame Elizabeth Olsen spoke about people who criticize the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As per Screenrant, she said, “I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me. These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators – I feel diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes away from all the people who do award-winning films, that also work on these projects.”

Elizabeth Olsen added, ‘From an actor’s point of view, whatever, I get it; I totally understand that there’s a different kind of performance that’s happening. But I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people. That’s where I get a little feisty about that.”

