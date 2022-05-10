If there is one man whose speculated possible entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made a thunderous buzz, it is Tom Cruise. Over the past few months, the rumour mill dedicated to the Mission Impossible star has churned so wild and fast that it ended up giving out some of the craziest stories (all false as of now). Fans who hyped their expectations of catching him as the new Tony Stark in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness came home disheartened because he wasn’t in there.

But was he ever in there? Well, if you aren’t really aware of this episode that has left many heartbroken, in the past few months since Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness started making headlines, it was said that the makers are planning to introduce a Tony Stark from another universe and it was supposed to be played by Tom Cruise. The actor was originally in the race with Robert Downey Jr too.

But when the movie released on the big screen, Tom Cruise was no where to be seen and fans were confused if they were tricked because the headlines went to an extent where they confirmed he has shot for it. Some even said his scenes were chopped on the edit table. Busting all these rumours is now writer Michael Waldron, who says neither of that is true.

As per Comicbook, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness writer Michael Waldron said that the idea to bring in Tom Cruise never went ahead of the initial discussion. “Yeah, that was totally made up. I mean, there’s no cut footage of Tom Cruise,” Waldron confirmed. “But I love Tom Cruise, and I said to [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] at one point, I was like, Could we get Tom Cruise’s Iron Man? I remember reading about that in Ain’t It Cool News back in the day, that Tom Cruise was going to be Iron Man.”

Michael Waldron then confirmed that he did want to bring Tom Cruise in, but the man was busy filming the multiple instalments of Mission: Impossible movies. “It just wasn’t ever an option,” according to Waldron, “because of availability.”

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is running in the theatres near you right now.

