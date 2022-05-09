Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard’s ongoing lawsuit is flashing over the news and social media minute by minute for all the shocking revelations that have been made in it. Now according to the latest rumours, it looks like Heard’s parents are on Depp’s side, but is it the truth?

For those who are unaware, Depp has slapped a $50 million lawsuit on Heard for her 2018 op-ed that she wrote for Washington Post in which she claimed she was a domestic abuse survivor. Read on to know more!

Now, On the 5th of May after the fourth week’s trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ended, there was a gush of posts popping up on Twitter where there was chat evidence that showed Amber’s parents Paige Heard and David Heard’s take on the case. As per the chats they believed that the case was the fault of the actress’ lawyer.

This apparent message dated back to 27th May 2016 just after Amber Heard filed a restraining order against Johnny Depp. The message written by Paige Heard to her son in law (Depp) read, “It’s the lawyers on both sides doing this not Amber. I heard the whole story very teary—if I could just talk to Johnny. She didn’t want this. Friggin lawyers on BOTH sides!! This was not her idea, not her wishes. She was told she would be evicted and out in 30 days if she did not do this.”

She added, “Her dumb lawyer possibly as the only way she would have a place to live in 30 days. She DID NOT want to do this I swear to you. The lawyers are frigging things up.”

Well, it is to be noted that Johnny Deep had a good relationship with Amber’s parents and it was proved with a series of chat messages shown during Depp’s 2020 libel case in London. As per Newsweek below mentioned alleged chats were the conversation that happened between Deep and Amber’s family which allegedly proves that he had a strong connection with them especially her father David Heard. But the question here is if it’s true! Read on.

The alleged text messages started with Paige’s message to Johnny Deep stating, “If she didn’t want to file a restraining order against me and send a message to the world that i am some kind of violent wife beater… then why would she go to the courthouse with a photo of her that looks like she’s been abused???” The message continued, “Her lawyer told her she had to and she had to today. That’s why she wanted to talk to you. We didn’t talk so please never bring this up. But I’ll swear to you this was not her idea nor did she do it willingly or happily.”

Paige also apparently texted, “She was told it was her ONLY option to not being kicked out. I’m not making excuses but that is what she believed. She did not want to do it. She felt she was betraying her only love but the lawyers said so.” She concluded the message by saying, “Please don’t pass this on if you ever talk to Amber again. I love you, son.”

The alleged text also showed the daughter and mother’s relationship starting to collapse, as Paige on 17th December 2015, messaged Heard saying that her father sent a scathing message to Depp saying, “He really reamed him. He compared you to Lily Rose (Johnny’s daughter) and how JD would feel. Your dad’s blood is boiling.” After receiving the images of her daughter’s alleged injury from Depp Paige also wrote, ” I’d like to give him an [piece] of my mind, but don’t worry I won’t. He is crazy.”

Further according to those texts, it was on 21st December 2015 when Heard’s father messaged Deep stating that while he wishes to fix things with his daughter he still loved him “like a brother or father or whatever.” He also added that his daughter “should never hit you or call you another name and same goes for you and if that were the case you guys could be happy together for the rest of your lives.” He also mentioned that his daughter is “not blameless and I know that but she’s my kid and I love her unconditionally.”

Amber Heard's PARENTS, David and Paige Heard, ADMITTED THE WHOLE DOMESTIC ABUSE CLAIM WAS A PRODUCT OF AMBER HEARD'S LAWYERS. She made up the claims.#amberheardisapsychopath #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/CRZcMvWkS4 — Papaya (@bee_papaya) May 6, 2022

Talking about true or false, the above claims and text on Amber Heard’s parent’s siding towards Johnny Depp are obviously false. Amber’s parents have not at all shown their back on her, even after maintaining a amicable relationship with Depp

