Loki star Tom Hiddleston speaks on the importance of Marvel acknowledging the God of Mischief’s sexuality in his Disney+ series. MCU’s Phase 4 not only expanded the story for the fans, but it also expanded its wings to include people from different spectrums. Be it an LGBTQ+ superhero or one with a disability (Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari from Eternals).

Such representation is not just important but a much-needed one. Recently, just like Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness faced a ban in a few mid-Eastern countries for including an LGBTQ+ character. Though a sad reality, it’s good that both Marvel and Disney are not censoring or cutting the scenes to release the movies there.

Now, Tom Hiddleston, whose character Loki’s orientation was revealed to be bisexual in the series has opened up about the importance of acknowledging that. While speaking with The Guardian, “I was just really honored to be asked,” Tom said. “We all wanted to retain the integrity of the character — I wanted to make sure we didn’t lose the bits that people loved while doing something new.” the actor continued.

“I also hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it. It was a small step, and there’s further to go. But it was definitely important to all of us,” Tom Hiddleston said. The character’s sexuality was confirmed in the third episode of the first season, ‘Lamentis.’

After having a successful first season, Loki will be returning with a second one. Though the Tom Hiddleston-led series doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, it can be expected to premiere in 2023.

