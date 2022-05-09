After RRR [Hindi] and KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi], yet another non-Bollywood release has opened quite well at the box office. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness started on a very positive note and then stayed stable right through its opening weekend to bring in bountiful collections. As a result, its numbers stand at 79.50 crores, which is simply superb. In fact no other Bollywood release has even come close to collecting this much in its opening weekend, and hence the success of this Hollywood release is even more remarkable.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness managed to go ahead of the first three day collections of the last Hollywood biggie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. That film had brought in 79.14 crores between Thursday to Saturday, and what made it further special was the fact that there was a big Sunday yet to come which was massive at 29.23 crores. In case of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there is no such advantage as there is a regular Monday on the anvil, and hence anything close to 15 crores would be quite good as well.

The kind of footfalls evidenced by the Marvel offering shows yet again that paying public is happy to bring their entire families to theatres and spend money as long as the film promises truly big-screen entertainment.

One of the formats that has gained immense popularity when it comes to guaranteed big-screen entertainment is IMAX. It won’t be a surprise if in future a film’s release in this format would set the perception amongst audiences that it is a truly theatrical watch in the offering.

By the way, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj is the next Bollywood film with that format, so there!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

