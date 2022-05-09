Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Looks like, there’s absolutely no stopping for Benedict Cumberbatch starrer. Ever since the film hit the screens on Friday, i.e., May 6, it is receiving accolades from one and all. Right from diehard Marvel fans to film critics, Doctor Strange 2 is making headlines like never before. Unlike the first instalment, 2nd part seems to be surrounded by strong word-of-mouth.

Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch, the film also stars an ensemble cast of Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Rachel McAdams along with cameos by many other stars.

After crossing the 50 crore mark in just two days, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness seems to have had a great collection on the first Sunday. As per early trends flowing in, the film collected 25-27 crores* on day 3 of its release at the Indian box office. With the new earnings, its total collections now stand at 78.40-80.40 crores. Looks like, within a day or two the film will enter the 100 crore club at the domestic box office.

Speaking about its day-wise collections Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness earned 27.50 crores on day 1 followed by 26 crores* on day 2 of its release in India.

With its first-day collection, Doctor Strange entered the list of highest Hollywood openers in India already and made its spot on the 4th number. The first place is occupied by Avengers: Endgame which minted 53.10 crores, followed by Spider-Man which collected around 32.67 crores and Avengers: Infinity War which garnered around 31.30 crores on the first day of release at the Indian box office.

Coming back, with the peak in the weekend collections, we wonder, if Benedict Cumberbatch will maintain the pace in the coming week which is fully working with no Holidays at all. What do you think?

