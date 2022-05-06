Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): The most-anticipated film finally hit the screens, this morning. After having a global release on the same day, the film faced an epic clash with Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2. Following its legacy, the first-day collections of Doctor Strange are highly anticipated in order to see if it has managed to pull the audience out from their homes to the cinema halls.

Advertisement

Starring an ensemble cast of Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, the Marvel film is helmed by Sam Raimi.

Advertisement

As per early trends flowing in Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has managed to earn in the range 30-32 crores net at the domestic box office. Yes, you heard that right! As per online reports, the Marvel film has successfully earned this handsome amount despite facing still a formidable clash with Yash’ KGF: Chapter 2.

Speaking about the 2016 release Doctor Strange, it managed to rake in 2.63 crores at the Indian BO on its day 1, beating Kung Fu Panda 3’s first day collections.

Recently, Koimoi reviewed Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and gave it 3 stars. An excerpt from its review read, “You are reading a review written by a person whose most favourite Marvel character has been Wanda Maxmioff who’s now Scarlet Witch, from the beginning. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, while being centred around Stephen Strange and his chronicles to save the day, is actually an account of what Wanda did after she flew off Westview post defeating Agatha Harkness.”

“Stephen is now old. His beard is a full goat and he flaunts his greys. Christine is married and she says “we weren’t meant to be” in the first 10 minutes. So here is an emotionally broken man finding his purpose. In the script written by Michael Waldron who adapts Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s work, he finds his purpose in the next five minutes. CONVENIENT. And that is what the entire film becomes about, convenience,” it read further.

Coming back, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is expected to grow on the weekend and we shall wait till then before making any judgement.

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office Day 1 (Overseas): Slightly Behind Spider-Man: No Way Home But Much Better Than The Batman

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube