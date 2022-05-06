KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 23 Early Trends (Hindi): Ever since Yash starrer hit the screens in April, we saw a couple of films including Jersey, Heropanti 2, Runway 34 and others getting released at the box office. However, none of them emerged as victorious as KGF 2. Facing a clash with Rocky Bhai, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor and Ajay Devgn failed to spill their magic at the ticket window leaving more and more space for Yash to grow further.

After breaking every single record with its global collection, KGF 2 has also been performing exceptionally well in its Hindi belt.

After earning 6.30 crores, yesterday, Yash remains unaffected with Doctor Strange 2, which arrived this morning. As per early estimates flowing in, Yash has managed to survive the ‘Avengers’ storm and earn 4-5 crores* on the 23rd day of its release. Yes! With its latest earnings KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) collections now stand at 401.95-402.95 crores*. With that, KGF 2 Hindi has successfully managed to cross the 400 crore mark.

Reportedly, Yash starrer KGF 2 becomes the 2nd Hindi film ever to cross the 400 crore mark at the box office while the Hindi dub of Telugu film Baahubali: The Conclusion continues to top the list. The Prabhas-led film made a lifetime collection of 511 crores at the domestic BO.

Speaking about tomorrow, we might see a slight drop in KGF 2 (Hindi) collection owing to the latest Marvel release. The film is expected to emerge through every storm and collect 500 crores at the Hindi ticket window. But we must say crossing the 400 crore mark in mere 23 days is no less than an achievement.

Coming back, helmed by Prashant Neel, the film also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and others in pivotal roles. Just like its first instalment, the 2nd part, too, is here to create history for itself, don’t you think so?

