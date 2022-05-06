It was a low first week for Runway 34 as 25 crores* came in. These are definitely not the kind of numbers that Ajay Devgn and his team must have imagined since a lot was at stake here. It’s not just about the expense at which was the film was made because Ajay Devgn is the actor, producer as well as director here, so costs have been recovered. However, there is an equity factor that comes into picture since there are so many big names involved, including that of Amitabh Bachchan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Runway 34 is definitely watchable but somehow audiences weren’t enticed enough into stepping in from the first day itself. As a result the collections stayed low even at target centres, the urban multiplexes, which by the way still brought in the best collections, especially when compared with the single screens at the interiors.

In fact the film is just the right kind of entertainment for the OTT audience and it’s here where Runway 34 should find good traction on release. One waits to see whether the premiere will take place as per traditional 8 week waiting period window and it would have much sooner, considering the theatrical run will be curtailed. Post that only one would get to know that how is the true appreciation for the overall content of the film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Ajay Devgn Finally Opens Up About The Rumoured Fight With Shah Rukh Khan, Blames Fans & Says “Sometimes They’re Created…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube