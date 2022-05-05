Son of director David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan is one of the well-known actors in Bollywood. He has given films like October, Badlapur, Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania to name a few. He is also quite active on Instagram but his latest post is making headlines.

Advertisement

The actor took to the photo-sharing website and shared a pic which not only got the attention of the eagle-eyed netizens but also of Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Anupam Kher. The veteran actor’s comment, however, has become the highlight. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan, on Thursday, decided to send the internet into a meltdown with his shirtless photos from the sets of his upcoming film. In the picture, he was seen posing shirtless in his vanity van sipping coffee and reading a script. Needless to say, he looked handsome in a beard look, as flaunted his well-toned abs and chiselled body.

Sharing the pic, he wrote, “Go get it. But first, get some coffee.” Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Many reacted to Varun Dhawan’s smoking hot pic. As several celebs dropped fire emojis on the comment section, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Qaboo mein nahi aa raha hai yeh ladka.” Arjun Kapoor commented, “Chacha number 1.” However, it was Anupam Kher’s comment that left us ROFL.

The Kashmir Files actor wrote, “Shirt ke bagair lines jaldi yaad hoti hai kya?” Not just us, even VD was left in splits reading the comment. He replied by writing, “hahahaa”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya. He is currently filming Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn Finally Opens Up About The Rumoured Fight With Shah Rukh Khan, Blames Fans & Says “Sometimes They’re Created…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube