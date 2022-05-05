Ajay Devgn has recently been in the headlines owing to his ‘Hindi is the national language of India’ tweet. Now, the actor got candid about his rapport with the other stars who debuted in the ‘90s around the same time – namely Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others.

Over the years, there have been rumours of there being fights between these stars and now finally, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor had opened up about it. While talking about his equation with his fellow debutants, the actor also spoke about his rumoured fight with SRK. Read on to know all he had to say.

Speaking to India Today about his rumoured fight with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn said, “The six-seven of us, who were from the 90’s generation who started practically together or maybe one or two years here and there, we share a great rapport. We all support each other. I mean whatever the media can write about some issues with me or Shah Rukh Khan or something else, they are not there.”

Ajay Devgn continued, “We speak over the phone, we are all fine. Whenever one has a problem, the other is standing by. We trust each other, we believe in each other, that if somebody says ‘we are there with you’ it means they are going to be there. So we have never had a problem ever.”

Pinning the blame for some of these fight rumours on their fanatic fans – who love to argue about which actor is better, the RRR actor said, “Sometimes what happens is they are (news of celebrity feuds) also created. Not just by the media, but sometimes by fanatic fans, who we don’t have control on.”

Ajay Devgn added, “So, when they start fighting with each other, people think two actors are fighting and so that is a perception that goes out. Then we actually speak together about controlling them. But, I would like to tell all the fans that we are all as one and, so, the next time they are fighting over us, please don’t fight.”

