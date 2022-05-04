CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, made a brief appearance in the latest released thriller-drama ‘Runway34’.

Advertisement

The celebrated YouTuber has heaped praises on actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn.

Advertisement

CarryMinati shares, “I loved being part of Runway34 and so grateful for all the fan love. This cameo appearance has helped me to discover a newer facet to my persona. I loved working with Ajay Devgn the most. In fact I’ve told him he should get a copyright on his eyes because he has a bird’s eye view.

He added: “If it wasn’t for his outstanding directional skills and his aptitude for precision and detailing, I wouldn’t have been able to execute this brief appearance in the film.”

The film stars Ajay, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

In other news, CarryMinati along with Triggered Insaan, Mortal and Scout are coming together in the first gaming entertainment show titled ‘Playground’ by Rusk Media.

‘Playground’ is a unique eSport gaming championship, featuring multiple casual and pro games, between four teams, each owned and mentored by Asia’s leading gaming superstars.

Ajay Devgn was previously in the news when he and his ‘Runway 34’ co-star Rakul Preet Singh will be seen making an appearance on the dance-based reality show, ‘DID L’il Masters’. The actor-filmmaker will be seen making a revelation about his phobia of lifts.

Ajay in the show mentioned: “A few years ago, when I was in a lift with a couple of people, it suddenly broke down and fell at a rapid speed from the third floor to the ground floor. Though no one got seriously injured, we were stuck there for almost 1 to 1.5 hours.”

The actor added that ever since then he feels “claustrophobic” in lifts.

“Since then, I feel claustrophobic in lifts. Even now, when I get into a lift, I get a bit frightened and have a phobia of them ever since.”

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan’s Female Fan Breaks Down In Tears On Her Knees, On-Lookers Scream “Choti Bachchi Ho Kya?” In A Viral Video – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube