Disha Patani is one of the most popular names in the Bollywood industry right now. The beauty isn’t just known for her acting skills but also for her fashion sense and fitness regime. Disha is really active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram with her fans. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the actress got trolled for her selfie with a resting b*tch face. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Disha is a fashion icon for many and her social media fan following proves the same. The beauty enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 50 million followers on the same. The actress often gets trolled for her bold fashion choices but doesn’t care about the opinion of trolls and does whatever her heart says.

Back in 2019, Disha Patani shared a selfie on Instagram with a rose emoji as her caption. She donned a bold red lipstick with glittery kohl eyes and flushed cheeks. Disha wore a silver metallic top and posed with a resting b*tch face.

Take a look at her picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Reacting to Disha Patani’s picture, a troll on Instagram commented, “She looks like a man. Is Disha a transgenger??” Another user commented, “Yeh kya daala hai.” A third user commented, “Why Are You So Angry?” A fourth user commented, “Looks like you have nausea in the pic.”

What are your thoughts on Disha getting trolled for her selfie? Tell us in the comments below.

