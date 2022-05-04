Vishwanath Patekar, otherwise popularly known as Nana Patekar, is one of the well-respected senior actors in the Indian film industry. He has been awarded the fourth highest civilian honour of India, the Padma Shri. He is also the recipient of the National Film Award.

The veteran actor has appeared in several films and has played the occasional villain, but has been a hero in most of his films. Not many know that he was supposed to starrer in the 1995 blockbuster Raja. The film is still remembered for its chartbuster tracks and performances by Madhuri Dixit and Paresh Rawal.

In the Indra Kumar directorial, Nana Patekar was supposed to play the role of Sanjay Kapoor’s elder brother but was later replaced by Paresh Rawal. The veteran actor even shot a few scenes before was asked to leave the film. The reason for his exit was revealed by the filmmaker himself.

During a conversation with Mukesh Khanna, the filmmaker said, “Jab actor director ka kaam karne lag jaata hai toh director ko samajh jaana chahiye woh ultimately buri film banayega ya actors ka bura performance aayega. In all fairness, Nana chah raha tha sab achcha kaam karein. Unka intention bura nahin tha, tareeka bura tha. Aap woh Lakshman Rekha nahin cross kar sakte.” The Shaktiman actor also added that Dalip Tahil used to tell him that he is a bit intimidated by Nana Patekar whenever he approaches him during filming.

However, Indra Kumar did not say anything initially as Nana Patekar was giving good suggestions. “Aur woh khud itna achcha kaam kiya tha unhonein. He would’ve killed it. Jo Paresh Rawal ne bahut achcha kiya.” Later he thought that he can’t work like this. So he confronted the actor at his residence.

“Main unke ghar gaya, unko achche se samjhaya. Unhonein bhi samjha ki haan, ‘Indu, yeh mera way of working hai, yeh tumhara way of working nahin hai. So, let’s part ways.” Indra Kumar further praised Nana for returning the full amount that he was paid for the role. At that, it was said that Nana was paid more than what Anil Kapoor earned.

Talking about Madhuri Dixit’s performance, Indra Kumar said, “Madhuri kuch kuch jagah confuse ho rahi thi but kyunki Madhuri mere saath do filmein kar chuki thi Dil aur Beta. Woh meri aankh mein dekh ke samajh jaati thi ki mujhe kya chahiye.” Take a look at the video below:

