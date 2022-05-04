Nora Fatehi is without a doubt one of the most loved celebrities in the industry at the moment. The actress, who recently made the headlines for stunning at the airport and rumours of dating choreographer Terence Lewis, is once again in the news. And this time it is owing to the mode of transport she opted for.

On Tuesday, while everyone was celebrating Eid, the Street Dancer 3D actress was spotted travelling in the city. In a video captured and shared online by a paparazzi, Nora can be seen leaving a location on a scooter rather than in a car. While she didn’t pose for pictures, netizens still have a lot to say after checking out the video.

Commenting on the now-viral video of Nora Fatehi opting for a bike to move from one part of the city to another, instead of a car, fans showered her with love. While many dropped in hearts, one of her fans commented saying, “So down to earth girl.” Another netizen wrote, “That lucky guy.” A third one added, “She’s so beautiful,” while a fourth noted, “Looking gorgeous.”

While Nora Fatehi received tons of love, some users were quick to notice the missing helmet that neither she nor the guy riding the bike had on one. Commenting on it, one netizen wrote, “Delhi m hoti toh chalan kat jaata.” Another user rolled, “No helmet maaro fine.🤓🤓” A third simple questioned, “Where is your helmet ?” Others added, “Why she goes on Activa” and “Why driver is not wearing Helmet…..”

Dressed in a pastel green Indian ensemble to celebrate Eid, take a look at the video of Nore here:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is currently judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors along with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. The actress keeps her fans updated about everything by sharing photos and BTS videos on Instagram.

