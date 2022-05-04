Bollywood superstar Salman Khan enjoys a massive, or the correct term would be an enormous fan following around the world. His fan reach is not only limited to Bollywood. The hugest entertaining industry Hollywood itself has much love and respect for Bhaijaan.

Talking about this, did you know a Hollywood star once eagerly tweeted that he wanted to work with the Ready actor in an action movie? If not then you surely need to read about this one!

Talking about the Hollywood star who wanted to eagerly work with Salman Khan in an action movie, was nonother than H-town’s legendary actor known for his role as Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone. All the Bhaijaan buffs are very clearly aware that Salman is a huge fan of Stallone and usually tweets about him when he wants to talk about his motivation.

Just like that, once back in 2015, Salman Khan had taken it to his Twitter handle and expressed his love for his idol, Sylvester Stallone. His tweet read, “@TheSlyStallone Isse beheter body, director, writer, insaan koi nahi hai (There is no better body, director, writer and human being than him). I’ve always followed him in life but my fault not on social media.” He also wrote, “@TheSlyStallone I still workout to eye of the tiger. We all ve seen Rocky n Rambo.. must follow .”

These love-filled tweets by Bhaijaan bagged him a humble tweet back from his inspiration, Sylvester. The best part about the tweet was that the Rocky actor expressed his wish to work with Salman. Stallone’s tweet read, “Would like to thank the super talented Indian superstar SALMAN KHAN for the Compliment he Tweeted! We should do an ACTION FILM together!.”

Sylvester also wrote, “@BeingSalmanKhan Thanks my friend! You have BIG heart! Big talent! Big future ! KEEP PUNCHING, SALMAN! Your friend Sly Stallone. Salman, I am very impressed with your many devoted fans. To make a great Action film Sucessful takes MANY great fans who support you, Sly.”

Would like to thank the super talented Indian superstar SALMAN KHAN the Compliment he Tweeted! We should do an ACTION FILM together! — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) May 22, 2015

Aww! Isn’t that just sweet?

Would you love to see Salman Khan and Sylvester Stallone working together in an action film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

