Rocky is undoubtedly a gem of a movie that the Hollywood industry gave us. Sylvester Stallone’s role as Rocky Balboa is something we can never let go out of our minds. Let be Rocky to its spin-offs, all of them were equally mind-blowing! But did you know that things went a little haywire for Sylvester during the shoot of Rocky IV and that actor Dolph Lundgren is responsible for it?!

Advertisement

If you are unaware then worry not, we brought you the deets of what had occurred on the sets of the famous franchise from the Rocky fame himself!

Advertisement

On his youtube channel’s recent video, titled ‘The Making of Rocky vs. Drago by Sylvester Stallone’, the actor opened up on filming ‘Rocky IV’ fight scene in which he had feared that he was going to die and go to heaven after a fight scene with actor Dolph Lundgren’s ‘Ivan Drago’ character went all wrong.

Sylvester Stallone began by saying, “The first thing we shot [was] my entrance, his entrance and the introductions and then I got really injured during the fight and I had to be flown into intensive care to California from Canada.” He then further continued by saying, “Well, he pulverized me. And I didn’t feel it at the moment, but later that night my heart started to swell. My blood pressure went up to 260 and I was going to be talking to angels, next thing I know I’m on this emergency, low-altitude flight.”

“I’m in intensive care surrounded by nuns and then after that, I had to go back and finish the fight,” Sylvester added.

‘The Expendables’ actor then went on to explain that he remained in the ICU for four days before returning to the sets of Rocky and filming the remaining of the final fight scene. The actor also said that Dolph Lundgren’s strong hit to his chest is “what’s in the original movie.” “How could you take that out?” he added.

Meanwhile, to celebrate Sylvester Stallone’s film’s anniversary, a director’s cut of “Rocky IV” will be released in theatres for one day only on November 11.

Must Read: Henry Cavill Back As Superman In Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam For A Showdown? ‘The Rock’ Says He Has Already Envisioned This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube