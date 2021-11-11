Dwayne Johnson has kept his fans excited for his upcoming DC’s Black Adam, and now he has spoken on his longtime vision of a potential Superman cameo from Henry Cavill in the film. Recently, The Rock spoke about the first cut of the film and found it pleasing. But he also added that he knows there’s still work to be done.

For those who don’t know, the movie will explore the titular character’s origins as a slave who rises to power and overthrows those who oppressed him. Alongside Johnson, it will also star Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and many more.

Recently, Dwayne Johnson reacted to a tweet that had a screenshot of a Black Adam comic book panel. It was a comic page from Doomsday Clock, which shows Superman and Black Adam meeting cordially. It was captioned with a question by the user, “Well if you haven’t filmed it, yet give Henry Cavill a call and shoot this for your ending?”

Dwayne Johnson retweeted it and said this is how he “envisioned” the crossover, except for the polite handshake in the end. “I like it. Sorta how I always envisioned it. Except the handshake at the end. Never. Wrong guy. #BlackAdam,” the Red Notice actor said. Previously, Johnson has shown interest in bringing Henry Cavill into the film’s cast for a reprisal of his Superman.

I like it.

Sorta how I always envisioned it.

Except the handshake at the end.

Never. Wrong guy.#BlackAdam https://t.co/GKs4RjsYtX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 11, 2021

Some reports state that Dwayne has been so outward that he even went directly to the heads of Warner Brothers in order to convince them to bring back Cavill’s Superman, even if it was just a cameo in his film. He has also expressed his interest in bringing back Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

One thing is for sure that just like Dwayne Johnson, even the fans would love to see Henry Cavill’s Superman back, even if it is a cameo. Only time can tell if the DC enthusiasts will get to see it or not. The film is currently lined up for release on July 29, 2022.

