All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: Always And Forever Trailer Out! Lana Condor Is ‘Tripping’ But Noah Centineo Is Still In Her Heart

The wait is over. Always and Forever, the final film in the ‘To All The Boys’ trilogy is here. It all started with a letter… To All the Boys: Always and Forever is coming to Netflix on February 12! Relive the moments. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on Netflix now.

Advertisement

To All the Boys: Always and Forever is coming to Netflix on February 12, 2021!

Advertisement

As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation

Meanwhile, yesterday Netflix announced their slate for 2021. The 71 new titles also included To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: Always And Forever. But there was a sad news to. The 3rd instalment to the film is its final and Peter and Lara will bid us adieu post that. Not just Peter and Lara, but the Kissing Booth is also coming to an end with its respective 3rd sequel.

Directed by Michael Fimognari, the film stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur with Sarayu Blue and John Corbett.

Must Read: Katy Perry Teams Up With Pokemon For A Very Special 25th Anniversary Celebration Surprise!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube