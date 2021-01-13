Netflix is having a day on steroids, not just in India but in the west too. Just like hers, Netflix US has announced 71 new titles all set to flood the streaming giant in 2021. While there are many news shows and movies set for a release in the platform, 2 of then have an exciting as well as a sad news to offer at the same time. Comedy franchises The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before are coming back but for one last time. Read on to know all the details about the same.

Yes, you read that right. The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before are two jewels under the platform. The teenage dramas have made a niche for themselves, and their respective fandoms have grown worldwide. But the latest update says that they are indeed coming to an end and we will witness them one last time this year.

As per the 71 films slate that has been released by Netflix, the two romcoms will come to an each with the 3rd film for each. In The Kissing Booth, the final part will see Elle Evans (Joey King) making the final decision if she wants to attend high school with boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) at Harvard. Or goes with best friend Lee (Joel Courtney).

As for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, the instalment will trace the chronicles of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) as she is now put of High School. She will find herself after 2 trips and she where her family and Peter (Noah Centineo) stand for her. The release dates of the movies are not out yet

In the clip released by Netflix, Joey King says, “I loved seeing an incredible story come to an end,” before Lana Condor jumped in, saying, “Hey, that’s what I was going to say!”. Noah Centineo adds, “Whoa, whoa! We’re not gonna give away the ending right now, are we?” he asked, to which King and Condor replied, “Definitely not!”

Other Netflix titles to join the 2 franchises in 2021 are Army Of The Dead, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Bad Trip and others.

