While Parineeti Chopra has been missing from the big screen for quite some time, her next, the remake of the Girl On The Train has been awaiting its release. As fans were restless to know more on the same, Netflix today released the trailer of the film and is trending on all over the internet. Chopra can be seen touching a never seen before space in her calibre and below is all you need to know about the same. Also, don’t forget to watch the teaser.

Advertisement

Girl On The Train is an official remake of 2016 Hollywood film by the same name that starred Emily Blunt. The remake, directed by Bard of Blood’s Ribhu Dasgupta, stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role and has been extensively shot in London. Chopra while shooting was always updating her fans about the process and anecdotes from the sets of the film.

Advertisement

As Netflix gears up for its 2021 line-up, Girl On The Train is one of the films. The streaming giant today, released the teaser of the movie which is a chilling insight into the world that Parineeti Chopra, Ribhu Dasgupta and the team has created. It features Pari in a complete devastated look as she is clueless.

The short teaser opens up to Parineeti Chopra travelling across London in search of something as her attire refers to the trauma she has been through. The actor aces the part in the teaser and promises a nerve-wracking ride. Girl On The Train is a thriller that also stars Avinash Tiwary and seems like the leading woman has up her game to match the predecessor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Alongside Parineeti and Avinash Tiwary, The Girl On The Train also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari. The film is all set to hit Netflix on February 26 this year.

Last year, after wrapping up the film, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “So, I leave London after 7 weeks, finishing The Girl On The Train. Words fail me. Feelings overwhelm me. This is a film that has for the first time, stayed with me after I’ve finished it. A character that will live inside me permanently. I miss her. I miss playing her. I feel like I’ve grown up. I feel so much. But most of all, I feel grateful. Life changing, in an understatement…”

She added, “I’m smiling as I write this, and with that, I head back home – looking forward, with my heart full…”

Stick to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan Has Charged This Whopping Salary For Father David Dhawan’s Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube