We all know what a brilliant actress Parineeti Chopra is. Well, not just an actor, she has also proved her singing excellence time and again with some beautifully sung songs. Some of them include Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, which is still fresh in our minds. When a melodious singer like her collaborates with a singer and composer like Amaal Mallik, we cannot even imagine the end result.

For the unversed, there were reports that Amaal and Parineeti would be teaming up for a song soon. This definitely got all the fans excited, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the song to release. Well, Koimoi spoke to Amaal, and we have an interesting update for you all. Stick to the article and continue reading ahead.

When we asked Amaal Mallik about the status of the song which he was working on with Parineeti Chopra he replied, “We recorded about three-four songs, and we are not sure as to which one do we want to do as an independent song. So I have left it on her, she is my friend since so many years. Bachpan se I know her. Even me and Priyanka and Siddharth, we live in the same building. We have been friends for 10-12 years. So main usse kabhi force nahi kar sakta ki please jaldi bata, and she will take her own time. I think she is a fabulous singer being an actor and she is quite well-trained—one of the rare people who can beautifully sing with their heart. So I think she will choose and tell me.”

Amaal Mallik further continued, “Now I think she is in her own trip and she is enjoying. She is taking on films and working on new projects, plus Saina is coming of ours together. Usme se agar humme lagta hai ki koi gaana hai which can make it to the album toh we will see. But that choice is completely on Pari. Uske saath to main decision rakh hi nahi sakta, wo apni hi decide karti hai.”

Alright then, we got a subtle hint that there might be a Parineeti and Amaal song in Saina biopic. Get ready for it peeps, as this team is surely going to win all our hearts.

On pressing further about the possible release date of the song Amaal Mallik laughed and said, “Aaj message kar ke puchunga ki mujhse pucha gaya hai aur mere sar pe talwaar aa chuki hai. I will ask her whether we doing a song or are not doing a song?” We hope you are reading this Parineeti Chopra, hahaha!

Anyway, Amaal concluded by saying, “Next year tak to kuch hopefully aayega.” Now, this should calm down all the fans who were not able to keep calm. Also to watch this entire interview check out the link below:

