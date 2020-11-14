There are many Bollywood actresses who are against the bursting of crackers during Diwali. Ironically they turn out to be unintentional brand ambassadors of these cracker manufacturing companies. You know why we are saying this because all of you have seen the pictures of Bollywood actresses being used on cracker boxes to sell them more aggressively. Parineeti Chopra is one such actress whom we often see on the cracker boxes.

A fan of Parineeti Chopra recently shared the picture of one such cracker box with her recently on Twitter. Sharing the click of the box featuring her, he wrote, “@ParineetiChopra Didn’t knew you were endorsing it 😜”

Parineeti laughed off the tweet but asked her fans to not burst crackers. She wrote, “Hahahha 💕 But please don’t burst crackers! Have a safe and quiet diwali 💕 #PollutionFree #SayNoToCrackers”

Hahahha 💕 But please don’t burst crackers! Have a safe and quiet diwali 💕 #PollutionFree #SayNoToCrackers https://t.co/kXAXFhcFGQ — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Kesari and Jabariya Jodi. She is currently working on her next film which is the biopic of Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal. The film is titled Saina and apart from this, she will also be seen in The Girl on the Train & Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

The actress has been working hard since the past several months. She has also been putting in many hours into practising and acing badminton. In 2019, while training for the role, Parineeti mentioned that she had injured herself.

Recently a Parineeti Chopra fan club shared an unseen picture of Parineeti Chopra in character for the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic. Tagging Parineeti and Saina, the user captioned, “This is going to be huge #Saina @ParineetiChopra @NSaina”

The ace Badminton champion, Saina Nehwal, re-tweeted the pic and we guess she is proud. Her tweet read, “My lookalike @ParineetiChopra #sainamovie”

The picture features Parineeti Chopra dressed up as Saina Nehwal in a blue-white jersey while on the badminton court. Sporting shoulder-length hair, the actress looks fierce and all set to win the game. We have to say, Pari is acing the determination look like athletes do during a game like a pro.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

