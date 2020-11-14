Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were a match made in heaven. The couple struck the chords on the sets of Goliyo Ki Rasleela – Ramleela. They dated for almost 6 years before finally announcing their marriage. 14th November – the special date no DeepVeer fan can ever miss out on.

From social media PDA to behind the scene moments and public appearances – there’s no single frame that Deepika and Ranveer have not nailed. Every time they’re papped, fans notice them screaming nothing but love. The best part is that their romance is not just limited to mushy posts but also being the biggest cheerleaders for each other.

On DeepVeer’s 2nd wedding anniversary today, check out 5 special moments when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh brought a smile on our face:

“Meri Gudiya”

Why not start with fresh memories? Ranveer Singh took to Instagram a while back to wish his beautiful wife on the special occasion. The highlight of the post remained him calling Deepika Padukone his ‘gudiya.’

“Souls eternally intertwined…Happy second anniversary, मेरी गुड़िया @deepikapadukone,” the ’83 actor captioned his post.

BTW, Deepika too shared similar pictures and mentioned that Ranveer ‘completes her.’

Cuddles & Snuggles

Who doesn’t find cuddles adorable? And when it is Deepika and Ranveer, you can’t keep your eyes off them. But something that made the picture was more special was the Adipurush actress’ sister Anisha Padukone. Deepika back in April shared a super cute picture of the trio and it’s the bond every sister would want!

Also bringing another sweet memory of the couple – hand in hand (BONUS!)

AYE! Aya Police

Well, Deepika Padukone has been super pumped about her husband being the ‘Simmba.’ Remember the fun version of hers on the dinner table saying ‘Aye.. aya police.’ That was a completely different side of hers that fans often want to witness. But clearly, she has saved the best for Ranveer Singh.

Don’t forget her cheerleading to ‘Apna Time Ayega’ though.

Couple That Dance Together, Stay Together!

Well, another fun side of Deepika, brought to you by none other than Ranveer. This one was during a public appearance when the couple danced to Khalibali from Padmaavat. This one truly brought smiles to many faces.

Saving The Best For The Last – This One’s A Treat!

Ranveer Singh has always been thankful about being blessed with a wife like Deepika Padukone. And well, even if it is a joke, he wouldn’t say it any other way. Something similar happened at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019. Host Radhika Apte asked Akshay Kumar for advice he would give to the newly-wed couples. The Sooryavanshi actor then called Ranveer on stage and asked him to do the honours.

To everybody’s surprise, Ranveer said, “Jo tumne kia hai bohot sahi kia hai. Mubarak ho, you have made the right choice in life. Agar aap aaiyaash hai, zindagi me sudharna chahte hai toh karlo shadi shadi shadi…”

Deepika Padukone has truly got one in a million. But that’s also because she’s herself one in a trillion!

We wish the couple the happiest wedding anniversary!

