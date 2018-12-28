Simmba Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu SoodRanveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhartha Jadhav, Ashok Samartha

Director: Rohit Shetty

What’s Good: This is Golmaal meets Singham! Take some uproarious dialogues from Shetty’s comedy films & mash up the adrenaline rush from his Singham franchise – you’ll get Simmba. It just keeps you with itself till the last frame and may be much more after that

What’s Bad: The fact that why we were still distant from this BLOCKBUSTER duo of Shetty & Singh, also my press show turned to a single screen for the first time ever (Not bad, just a bit distracting)

Loo Break: Not even once! There are some many compelling sequences that if you take a break, you’ll end up missing some

Watch or Not?: No matter what age you’re, no matter what movie genre you’re, no matter if you’re a fan of massy cinema, classy cinema, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor or anyone – JUST WATCH THIS!

Singham (Ajay Devgn) narrates the story of a notorious cop Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba (Ranveer Singh) growing up in the same village as him. So, from childhood, he has vision clear of becoming a police officer but not to do good deeds but earn power and hence pocket money. He’s crazy, he’s loud but he’s good at heart, Simmba in Miramar (Shivgad) faces the harsh reality of life.

He gets mixed with the bad guys while working for Durva Ranande (Sonu Sood) but there are good guys who help him to realise who he really is. While going through the illegal things happening in the city, Simmba goes into the redemption mode making everything right. The rest of the story is all about how he changes his side for good but face all kind of obstacles through this.

Simmba Movie Review: Script Analysis

I went in without watching Temper (from which the basic plot of Simmba is adopted) & hence everything was a surprise to me. Cameos of Ajay Devgn & Akshay Kumar proved just one thing – Rohit Shetty’s vision is just at another level. With a stride of never heard before dialogues, the humour in the first half is just excellent whereas a bit of drama takes place in the second half.

Though the movies follow a similar template of “bad cop turning good because of a loss” but this is filled with so many entertaining situations, it’s unmissable. Also, Shetty has mastered how to choreograph the actions scenes; with the perfect usage of slow-mo effects, no matter how OTT they’re a sight to see. The second half has some dramatic moments which were forced and hence dragged the pace.

Simmba Movie Review: Star Performance

This is not a very hard role for Ranveer Singh to portray because he just had to be himself on screen. A tailor-made role, match made in heaven, something only Ranveer could pull off – no one could pull off a Simmba better than Ranveer Singh. Through his efforts, it’s visible how he wanted all of this since long.

Sara Ali Khan is good but very limited. Kedarnath had ample of her but here, she’s not there for the major chunk of the story. But being the level of beautiful she’s, she has nothing valuable to add to the story. Sonu Sood acts well under the layer of his thick black beard & a super-stealthy physique. Although I wish he should’ve had some memorable dialogues for a stronger impact.

Ashutosh Rana is very good as an honest cop, Mohile, who is frustrated from every bad thing happening around. There’s a nice little thing going around between Simmba and Mohile which makes his character even more interesting. Siddhartha Jadhav, though doing the role in which he’s stereotyped, is splendid.

Simmba Movie Review: Direction, Music

This easily could’ve been another Singham Returns but thankfully Rohit Shetty took his time and packaged this destined monstrous hit. If Chulbul Pandey, Bajirao Singham, Vikram Rathore are Avengers in their own way than Simmba is a Deadpool to them. Shetty has made sure not to get lost in one genre and keep jumping between many of them.

Amar Mohile, Chandan Saxena and S. Thaman’s background score is so loud that it’s good. The entire Simmba theme is very cleverly used and mashed up well with Singham’s theme. Apart from Aankh Marey, none of the songs was as impactful.

Simmba Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Simmba gives us a combo we could cherish forever. The energies of Rohit Shetty & Ranveer Singh just create a combinatorial explosion on screen. The best masala entertainer of the year & it’s for everyone out there. JUST WATCH IT!

Four stars!

Simmba Trailer

Simmba releases on 28 December, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching Simmba.