Simmba Movie Review Quicker: Ranveer Singh Leads The MOST Entertaining Cop Film Ever!

Simmba Movie Review Quicker: The movie starts on a super-entertaining note of introducing Simmba’s (Ranveer Singh) character mixed up with a flashback. So, Simmba becomes the policeman Sangram Bhalerao in order to attain the power.

Simmba gets transferred to Miramar in Goa & there he meets Shagun (Sara Ali Khan) falling in love at the first site. To grab the attention of the area’s mafia, Simmba seals the illegal businesses of Durva Ranade (Sonu Sood). But Simmba, being this loud, crazy and unpredictable cop had something else in mind.

The first half majorly focuses on Simmba making his name infamous in Miramar & clashing with Durva. I know it’s too early to judge because the second half is yet pending but I’m taking the risk of labelling this as the most entertaining cop-film ever. Yes, you miss Salman, Akshay & Ajay in the start but once Ranveer lets out his energy & some very hilarious dialogues (by Farhad Samji), he’s just unstoppable.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie explores the commercial space like never before. Sara, in a recent interview said, “I think Rohit Shetty is the king of commercial cinema. So, knowing that Rohit sir and Ranveer Singh were coming together, I had to do this film.”

The film Simmba addresses the issue of rape and sexual harassment of women, and how many times due to the negligence of police Andrew political power, rapists walk free after the crime. The film shows how the protagonist Simmba, played by Ranveer, brings a change.

