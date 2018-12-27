From Ajay Devgn To Rani Mukerji; The Actors Who Nailed The Cop Roles Like A Boss!

The men in uniform have always clicked with the audience, especially the cop movie is the celebrated trend in the Bollywood. With upcoming Simmba, now Ranveer Singh has joined the league of actors like Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan.

While talking about the cop roles, let’s take a look at some of the best acts by lead as well as supporting actors, in recent times.

Rani Mukerji (Mardaani)

Rani Mukerji nailed the act of brave police officer as Shivani Shivaji Roy. The movie was based on the issue of child trafficking and drugs. Rani’s portrayal of a tough yet tender police officer is one of the best performances of the actress.

Tabu (Drishyam)

Amongst the finest actresses in Bollywood, Tabu once again stunned the audiences with her performance as IG (Inspector General), Meera Deshmukh. In fact, her calm, collected and resilient act outdoes Ajay Devgn in some scenes.

Girish Kulkarni (Ugly)

The national award-winning actor is more familiar to Hindi audiences with his performances, rather than his name. His dazzling act as Inspector Jadhav in Anurag Kashyap gem, Ugly, is amongst the best cop roles in Bollywood.

Ajay Devgn (Singham)

Right from dialogue delivery to expressing fiercely through intense eyes, Ajay Devgn scored full marks in every department. Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham became a household name and gone down as one of the cult characters in the history of Bollywood.

Rajeev Khandelwal (Shaitaan)

Bejoy Nambiar’s Shaitaan depicted the devil side of each character in the movie. A popular face on television, Rajeev Khandelwal impressed the movie buffs with his portrayal of not-so expressive and emotionally bereft, Inspector Arvind Mathur.