Simmba FIRST Review Out! Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty’s Collaboration Is Definitely A Treat & How!

Simmba FIRST Review Out: Just a day away from the release, Simmba is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2018 starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Sonu Sood, Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Jadhav in the pivotal roles.

Before hitting the screens in India, Simmba has already released in the UAE and the first reviews are mind-blowing. One can expect a typical Rohit Shetty entertainer.

Before writing further, let us tell you that this Ranveer – Rohit collaboration won’t disappoint you guys. We spoke to a source in Dubai and got the details about it. The source revealed that the film is fun, entertaining and a typical masala entertainer. Speaking about Ranveer, the source said he has justified his character and how! The first half is very amusing and funny, whereas the second half becomes serious as it showcases a sensitive topic. His action avatar is definitely something to look forward to. If we talk about Sara, she has also done a good job in her second film. The songs, Ranveer – Sara’s chemistry, Rohit’s directorial tadka, Ajay’s cameo and guys, there’s one more superstar’s cameo in it.

Well, we think it shouldn’t be revealed who the superstar is! Watch it yourself tomorrow in the theatres. On the scale of 1-5, the source has rated the film with 4 stars.

Simmba releases tomorrow ie,. 28 December, 2018 worldwide.

