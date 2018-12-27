What! Another BLOCKBUSTER CAMEO In Simmba Apart From Ajay Devgn'?

The countdown is almost over for Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba as the slated date for its release is tomorrow but what if we say that there’s another huge inside news that we found out? With this Rohit Shetty’s desi action entertainer, looks like its plan to turn into a union for another cop king along with Singham Ajay Devgn and Sangram Bhalerao.

With the latest reports coming in, it is being said that the movie consists of another cameo of a Blockbuster star from the industry and that’s something that undoubtedly will make the movie a starry affair in itself. We certainly can’t keep now! Can you?

Until now, we know that there’s a small role of Ajay Devgn as it has been apparent from the trailer and the latest song – Mere Waala Dance which released yesterday, and a cameo of the Golmaal Gang as seen in the song Aankh Marrey! A Rohit-Ranveer union, Ranveer as a cop for the first time, the presence of Singham Ajay Devgn & the Golmaal gang (in the song) AND another Blockbuster actor! Is there anything else we can ask for in this Rohit Shetty directorial?

Ranveer plays a corrupt cop named ACP Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba) in the film, who turns over a new leaf after he deals with a rape case.

On being about his expectations on box-office opening for his film Simmba, he said, “I don’t understand these statistics, number and figures. I am not a businessman. I am an artist so, you should ask me those type of questions.”

Apart from Ranveer, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles.

