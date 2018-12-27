Haters Gonna Hate But These Movies Of Salman Khan Are A Proof Of His Versatility!

Almost 30 years in the industry, ranging from debut in form of a supporting role in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi (1988) and a proper debut in Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989) to this year’s Race 3, Salman Khan has essayed various kind of roles. What’s special is the fact that if we recall any Bollywood movie in the form of resembling a relation in our lives, we bet you would have a Salman Khan movie in your mind. And to all those who feel that Salman has been monotonous with his style and roles, this one’s a proof for y’all not only from reel but also from his real life.

Starting with something that’s trending, Donning Of A Cop Avatar – The Dabangg franchise is the perfect example. Not only every single person in India is very well aware of the name ‘Chulbul Pandey’, but also they’re in love with his charisma. Not to forget the signature ‘Pandey Ji’ and ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’ steps. In real life too, we’re very well versed with Salman’s nature of helping others and standing for what’s right. There’s a reason why he has that hold in the industry and people value him – Dabangg much?

Priorities On-Point: A Perfect Son – Baghban is one movie every child refrains from watching with their parents (Pun Intended) but we’re sure Salman would be proud enough of doing the same because of the ideal son he played in the movie. Like that son in reel life who must be dead rich but still is grounded to earth for his parents, he’s the same in real life as can be proved by his latest new year’s resolution of building six-pack abs because his mother wishes for it.

The Role Model – We all love and definitely want to be like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, who let go of everything within his reach to help a toddler, Munni, in order to reunite her with her parents. Not only was that a movie based on emotional connect but also promoted peace and harmony within 2 countries which is something we all seek for. As for real life, for the uninitiated, our Bhaijaan starting from singers to actors, have launched a lot of people and given them the platform in the industry.

Thinking what your Partner-In-Crime should be like? We don’t know about you but Govinda very well knows the answer! The plot revolves around Sallu (Prem) helping Bhaskar (Govinda) woo his boss Priya (played by Katrina Kaif). We’re sure that he must have done the same a couple of times in real life too.

Moreover, his characters in movies like Tere Naam, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam have given us all some serious notes on how we’d want out Love Interest to be like. Stories of him going out and above for Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif have been doing the rounds in the past. We surely can resemble, can you?

One thing out of all that definitely needs a mention is his helping nature irrespective of whether the other person is his competitor or any other actor. His cameos in movies like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Judwaa 2, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Son Of Sardar and the recent Zero has only increased the Overall Value of a movie by arousing curiosity about his appearance amongst the masses.

