Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Here’s Why His Acting Will Be Remembered More Than His Stardom!

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: His every release pisses off a certain section of the audience for various obvious reasons – one of them is ‘he doesn’t put any efforts to do something different’. But why should he? Handling stardom which drags a film like Race 3 till 170 crores, why should he experiment at risk of going wrong?

He started as Prem, got lost somewhere in the mid (doing your experimental films) and emerged as THE Salman THE Khan. Yes, there was a time when people (including his father) had two thoughts about him acting in Bollywood. But he had a stockpot of chances & he finally landed on a formula which worked for him like nothing else.

His best attempt at acting, for me at least, will always remain as Radhe Mohan in Tere Naam. That’s where he came close to a level, where he changed a stereotypical perception of many about him. I’ve heard many complaints about Salman Khan doing the same shit in every film, even if he does, he gives a flop of 170 crores at the box office. I’m not saying that’s a justification for giving tortures like Tubelight & Race 3, but he’s like a chef in a hotel where you serve as per the demand of the audience.

They say Salman Khan’s stardom is mortal but is it really? We’ve seen the way Shah Rukh Khan has taken to risk everything he has. Yes, Salman as of now is playing safe in his comfort zone but the best thing about him is that even if he’s taking chances he makes sure to keep the taste of audience in mind. He has reached a level of stardom, where even his bad movies work better than others’ hit but could he do this forever? Obviously, no! He will have to change the route at some point of time in his life & once the chaos of his superstardom settles down, people will not talk numbers but how amazing an actor he has been.

Be it a Jaane-E-Mann or Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, a few years from now, people will start discussing Salman Khan as an actor. Just hope, he just provides with entertainment, no matter what kind of genres he chooses & I don’t even care if he’s monotonous until he’s entertaining. Happy birthday to the man who is a box-office industry in himself.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!