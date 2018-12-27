“Simmba Will Make You Happy & Cry At The Same Time”: Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is looking forward for the release of his forthcoming film “Simmba“, has said that the film will make the audience feel high as it has the combination of action, comedy, romance and emotions.

“I am not saying that we have created something different but this film will give you a high. The film will make you happy and cry at the same time” Rohit said while interacting with media here on Wednesday at the promotional meet of “Simmba” along with the star cast of the film Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood.

Simmba is an action-comedy-drama which revolves around a corrupt police officer who eventually stands up against the rapist in the film.

On Tuesday, Rohit hosted the screening of “Simmba” for his friends in the film industry, when asked Rohit what kind of response he received after the film’s screening, he said, “I think we have made a good film. I make films every year. Last year, “Golmaal Again” was released.”

“I am not one of those filmmakers who make one film in four years but there are few films like “Chennai Express“, “Golmaal 3“, “Golmaal Again” and “Singham” that you know that it’s an on beat film and it has been made the way we wanted it to make so, ‘Simmba’ is one of them,” he added.

“Simmba” is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film is a Hindi remake of 2015 Telugu film ‘Temper‘. It will release on December 28.

