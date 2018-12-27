Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer is out and it leaves a smile of satisfaction on your face by the time it ends. The movie stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the pivotal roles and the makers have unveiled its trailer today.

The trailer majorly focuses on the wedding of Sonam Kapoor’s character and how her family shortlists various guys for her. Rajkummar Rao playing the role of his close friends gets aware about the Sonam’s sexual preference and that’s where the twist enters. Check out the trailer here:

Father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are going to share screen space together for the first time in ‘Ek Ladki…’ where they are playing the role of father and daughter.

He was recently asked about his experience working with his daughter for the first time, he said, “It has been wonderful…She always surprises me as an actor. When I see her on the set and when I see her onscreen, every time I feel that she has completely different kind of presence on both sides. I think that’s a sign of true artiste.”

In the year 2018, Anil Kapoor featured in ‘Race 3‘ and ‘Fanney Khan‘. He also produced a web-series called ‘Selection Day’ in collaboration with Netflix and he even dubbed for Netflix film ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle‘ for the character of Baloo.

Sonam Kapoor has featured in many female-centric films in her film career like ‘Neerja’, ‘Aisha’, ‘Khoobsurat’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding‘. “I never made a conscious decision that I want to do films which are in that space. If I like the script and if my role in the film is good then, I will certainly like to do it,” she told at a recent event.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a romantic comedy film directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. It stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. It is slated for release on February 1.

