Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Fans, Get Set To Drool Because Six-Pack Abs Are Coming Soon!

Happy Birthday, Salman Khan: Superstar, who has turned 53 on Thursday, says that his mother Salma Khan wants him to achieve a six-pack body as a New Year resolution. Salman was interacting with the media outside his farmhouse in Panvel in the midst of his birthday celebrations on Wednesday night.

Asked about his New Year resolution, he said: “Four days ago, my mother told me that now this four-pack body will not be enough and she asked me ‘what is your resolution for next year’ so, I told her ‘nothing’ then, she told me ‘you have to achieve six-pack body’ so now that means, I have to be disciplined and I am doing that.”

“I am going to the gym in the morning and evening. I run for one hour and control my food eating habits. She (mother) has told me to achieve six pack body which will be simple for me according to her and it is easy for me so, I am going to gift my six pack body to my mother on the new year.”

Salman Khan has delivered successful films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Partner, Bajrangi Bhajaan, Sultan and many others.

Salman Khan is considered as one of the top actors in the Hindi film industry and enjoys a massive fan following in the country.

Talking about the love he has received from his fans over the years, Salman said, “I feel happy for that reason only. Stardom matters in one way that I have been working from so long but the kind of love and respect people gave me that make me really happy. I am happy that people believe in me and there is nothing more important than trust.”

Salman is launching Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal under his home production in a film titled, “Notebook” and he says that “Pranutan (Bahl), Zaheer (Iqbal) and Sooraj (Pancholi) is here. Mohnish Bahl is a childhood friend of mine and he has worked with me as well. Now, I have got the opportunity to launch her daughter. Zaheer’s father is also a childhood friend of mine.

“Once he gave me 2011 rupees as a loan then, it increased up to 11000 rupees so, I had to repay that loan to him with interest at some point or the other so, I felt it’s the right time to do that.”

There were reports that Salman Khan is busy shooting the last leg of his upcoming film “Bharat” which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

“We also felt that it’s a last leg of shooting but it is not like that. We have shot the film in Delhi and other places. Around 30-35 days of shooting is still remaining and it will be completed in film city.”

So now that he has turned a year older, does that age bother him and he said, “At this stage, I do not feel that numbers matters to me and I hope in other things also number will not matter to me. I hope God blesses me with respect and good health and we will earn fame after that.”

Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Sajid-Wajid, Ameesha Patel, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajat Sharma, Sohail Khan, Baba Siddiqui, Zaheer Iqbal, Warina Hussain, Dia Mirza and Sonu Sood attended his birthday celebration.

