Housefull 5 is one of the biggest star-studded films in Bollywood right now. With big names showered upon it, the film attracted the limelight of the media with its strong opening. The film stars big-time Bollywood faces, such as Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Nikitin Dheer, and Soundarya Sharma. But interestingly, two more Bollywood legends—Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor—were also approached for the film.

Anil Kapoor Was The First Choice For A Cop Role?

The report mentions that Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar were the original choices to play the two cops in Housefull 5. The makers wanted to bring back the fun banter from their Welcome days, especially the popular Uday-Majnu dynamic. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The idea was to have Uday-Majnu kind of banter between Anil and Nana.”

But Anil Kapoor declined the offer. While the exact reason wasn’t officially stated, media reports say he walked away due to remuneration issues. As a result, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff were brought in for those roles. The same source said, “That combination also works as they both appeared in Khal Nayak (1993).”

Amitabh Bachchan Said No To A Senior Cop Role?

The same report also shared that Amitabh Bachchan was offered the role of a senior investigating officer in Housefull 5, which eventually went to Nana Patekar. The source added, “He respectfully declined, probably because he is 80+ and is selective about his roles.” Since Nana was already involved with the movie, he was given Big B’s intended role.

If Amitabh had accepted the offer, it would have been a special moment to see him share the screen with his son Abhishek once again.

A Promising Start At The Box Office

Housefull 5 hit theatres on June 6 and earned a net income of ₹116.68 crore in India. So far, the film has earned a total gross income of ₹137.68 crore in India. Created at a budget of Rs ₹225 crore, the Sajid Nadiadwala comedy film franchise has made a budget recovery of 52%.

Housefull 5 Trailer

