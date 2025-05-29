Anil Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actor who has also worked in Hollywood productions. But the road to that success was not easy, and he had his own struggles in the initial days. The versatile actor, along with Gulshan Grover, once revealed that he used to wear suits belonging to another huge Bollywood star. They have shared screen space and are contemporaries. Scroll below to find out.

Anil is known for playing a wide range of characters, from romantic leads to intense dramatic roles. Some of his best-known movies are Mr India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Nayak, and more. His most notable international projects include the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire.

Anil Kapoor once recalled wearing a rented suit to Ram Lakhan’s premiere

According to a Hindustan Times report, over half a decade ago, at the 30th anniversary of the film Ram Lakhan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Satish Kaushik, and Gulshan Grover reunited at Subhash Ghai’s theater, MuktaA2. At the event, Kapoor recalled wearing a rented suit for the film’s premiere. He said, “One thing I have to say is that the suit that I wore on the premiere, I am sure it was 100% a rented suit. It wasn’t mine.”

Gulshan Grover confirmed what Kapoor said and added, “The suit really wasn’t Anil’s. It was Rajeev Mehra’s wedding, and there were five to six functions. Neither Anil nor I had suits. So we both used to go to Akbar (designer) to borrow suits of other actors.” He then revealed the name of the actor whose suit Anil used to get.

Anil Kapoor rented Sanjay Dutt’s suits

Gulshan Grover further revealed that the designer gave Sanjay Dutt’s suits to Anil Kapoor. However, Grover only got shirts because the designer never thought he would become an actor. Anil added, “I remember. You’re absolutely right. Akbar was kind enough to give me Sanjay Dutt’s suits to wear. They were a little loose, because he (Dutt) was well built and I was single ‘pasli’. But I used to wear his suits.” Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are known to be friends and have shared the screen a few times.

More about Ram Lakhan

Ram Lakhan, directed by Subhas Ghai, featured an ensemble cast of Raakhee, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit, and Amrish Puri in lead roles, along with Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover, Saeed Jaffrey, and Satish Kaushik in the supporting cast. It was one of the top three highest-grossing films of 1989.

Anil Kapoor on the professional front

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Savi and Fighter, which were released last year. According to reports, he will appear in War 2 and Alpha.

