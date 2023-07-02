Katrina Kaif is a name that can be synonymous to sincerity, hard work, and struggle. The actress has worked on herself and her acting skills a lot, and this hard work has been quite visible in her recent work. If you want to compare, you will find a contrasting difference between Zero’s Katrina(which can be considered one of her career best) to the Kat of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya!

However, in today’s throwback, we will talk about Katrina who belonged to an era even before she starred in the Salman Khan – Sohail Khan film. The actress made her debut with a film titled Boom, which still exists all over the internet. And you might already know where this story would lead to. Yes, you guessed that right. The infamous kissing scene of Kat and Gulshan Grover!

The film had a raunchy scene where Katrina Kaif tried to seduce Gulshan Grover and locked lips with him. It was also reported in the media that they even rehearsed for that scene, and Grover, in an interview, admitted that they were disturbed and ‘cheered’ by Amitabh Bachchan, who walked in between their rehearsal, making them uncomfortable.

Later, in many of the interviews, the Tiger actress admitted that there was nothing to talk about in that scene. In one of her interviews, as quoted by News 18, the actress said, “What’s there to react in the first place? And what’s new about those scenes? Boom has always been all over the Internet. I don’t deny I have done the scenes in the past, but I wasn’t comfortable.”

In an interview later, Gulshan Grover was told about Katrina’s acknowledgement, and he had his views on the same. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actor said, “I am a more experienced actor, and I have been in the industry for many years. I have never looked back. Mera yeh manna hai that jo kaam kardiya hai ek kalakaar ne ya koi tasveer khich gayi hai ya koi video ban gaya (I believe once artists have done something on record, its video or photos always stay), it’s a part of history and aapke dabane se ya na baat karne se koi fayda nahi hai (you cannot suppress it by not speaking about it). Every celebrity needs to acknowledge it. In the world of social media and electronic media, it will only magnify and not die down.”

The actor even shared how actresses are uncomfortable acknowledging their old photos and videos because of their changed looks. He said, “With heroines, the problem was more to do with the fact that they didn’t look glamorous enough in their previous photos and videos when they started their careers as they felt they looked ‘behenji’ types. With time when you get more glamorous and your fashion charm increases, actresses don’t want their old pictures to circulate. I have gone to many agencies wherein I have heard that actresses want to get rid of older videos and pictures.”

Interestingly Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover’s kissing scene from Boom was edited. However, it still had a raunchy scene between the actors where she was seen seducing the Bad Man. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff and was produced by Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff!

