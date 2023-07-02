Shah Rukh Khan is known as the ‘King Khan of Bollywood’ for a reason, and that’s not only for his outstanding acting skills but also for his persona, witty humour and sarcasm. He has never taken upon any sly digs at him and has always given back to them with blasting responses.

Today, we stumbled upon a throwback video where SRK can be seen attending an event when a host took an indirect dig at him while appreciating him. Want to know his response? Scroll below to watch the video!

Shah Rukh Khan was invited to an event organised by IIMB Leadership Summit, and there the host had asked the star, “Have you been a television journalist in your past life? You seem so smart, as you sound like.” And the actor didn’t like the way he was asked. Slamming the host, he said, “Smart is the wrong word to be used for TV journalists. Don’t go there with me. Don’t. Don’t overestimate the power of television journalism.”

Check out the clip here:

The video clip was shared by an Instagram user, ‘ibablux’, a few days back, and now it is going viral all over the internet. Netizens have also started to react to it, while one wrote, “Call ambulance for lady😂😂😂😂😂”, another one commented, “This guy nails it.”

Another netizen penned, “Explanation: trump said that to a journalist.”

Other netizens poured laughing and fire emojis in the comment section of the video.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie Pathaan, along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Next, he has a lineup of projects, including Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan. His massive fanbase cannot wait any longer for Jawan to release, and we are excited too.

Well, what are your thoughts about SRK’s viral video and his roasting reaction to the host’s dig? Let us know.

