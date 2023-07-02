When Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020 it opened a Pandora box for Bollywood, with many people calling out stars and sharing their experiences. While some made serious allegations against some big names, others were said to be just cashing on the opportunity. A name that was dragged after SSR’s death was Mahesh Bhatt. Theories, allegations, and his connections with Rhea Chakraborty, their chats were also leaked. Then, one of the Bhatt family members also called out the filmmaker and made some serious allegations against him.

An actress Luviena Lodh in 2020, and claimed that she was harassed by Mahesh Bhatt and his family. Luviena was married to Sumit Sabharwal, who was the nephew of Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt. Luviena filed for a divorce when she came to know about some serious illegal activities in her family.

The actress posted a video on Instagram and said, “I am married to Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Sumit Sabharwal but have filed a divorce case because I came to know that he supplies drugs to actresses. And Mahesh Bhatt is well aware of all this.”

She further said, “Mahesh is the biggest don of the industry, he operates the entire system. If you don’t play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Mahesh Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call, and people lose their job. Ever since I filed a case against him, he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from this house. No one files my NC either, and even after great difficulty I manage to file and NC, no action is initiated.”

Luviena also claimed that if something happened to her or her family, these people would be responsible. She continued to target the Bhatt family and said, “If anything happens with my family or me, the only people responsible will be Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Sehgal, and Kumkum Sehgal. People should know what all these people can do behind closed doors because Mahesh Bhatt is extremely powerful and influential.”

The actress posted another video after it was claimed that she was just grabbing on to the opportunity to defame the Bhatts. In the video, she said that her fight was against her husband, but she named people who had links with her husband. People who supported her husband in the drug and girls supply link. She even claimed that her husband had been an integral part of Vishesh Films and pleaded with the CBI to question him.

However, later, her estranged husband, Sumit Sabharwal, revealed that he was nowhere related to the Bhatts. In fact, he was a mere employee in their production house. Even producer Kumkum Saigal filed a case against Luviena for spilling out lies. Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt also filed a defamation case against the actress.

