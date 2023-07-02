For months, there has been endless speculation on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. But that’s where all the supposed information on the films ends: at the speculation stage.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has not spoken to anyone, repeat anyone, about his plans regarding the remake of the 1952 hit Baiju Bawra. So where are all these conjectural pieces on the proposed film coming from?

The facts regarding Baiju Bawra so far are as follows: yes, the casting has been locked in; Ranveer Singh will play the title role while Alia Bhatt will play the love interest. Also, it’s true that SLB has been working on the music for quite some time and he has readied 5-6 songs.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra will have 11-12 songs. They would not be pure Hindustani classical based like the original composition by Naushad in the 1952 version .

Says Bhansali, “How can I ever hope to compose songs like the great Naushad Saab did in Baiju Bawra, like Mann tarpat hari darshan and O duniya ke rakhwale and where will I find a voice like Mohammed Rafi? My version of the film will be in-sync with our times and the talent available. My Baiju Bawra will be as different from the original Baiju Bawra as my Devdas was from Bimal Roy’s version of Devdas.”

Having cleared the air about the facts pertaining to Baiju Bawra, shall we stop all speculation on the vision and scale of the project? Those technical aspects of the project are nowhere near planning, let alone inception.

Currently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is putting finishing touches to his premium OTT product Heeramandi. Pre-production plans for Baiju Bawra will be on hold until Heeramandi is complete.

