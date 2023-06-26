Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among the most celebrated Indian filmmakers who go after a perfect shot in each project. Many have claimed that the filmmaker never settles for anything less than what he had envisioned. Recently, actor Sharad Kelkar recalled an incident about SBL’s perfectionist behaviour while filming Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Ram Leela that will blow your mind.

Ram Leela was inspired by the legendary love story of Romeo and Juliet. Apart from DeepVeer, the film also saw Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah, Supriya Pathak and more. Released in 2012, the film received a lot of love from the audience, while its music also made its way into the viewers’ hearts.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali worked for years on Ram Leela and ensured its sets were picture-perfect. The director not only made it an extravaganza with the sets but also with the star cast, their dialogues and costumes. Talking about how he went after perfect shots, Sharad Kelkar, who played Kanji in the romance drama, recently revealed that the director made 1000 dancers do another take after he saw a dia (lamp) was not lit in the background.

During his conversation with Humans of Bombay, Sharad Kelkar talked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s craft and said, “Mr Bhansali’s world was completely different, it was a complete shocker. But the experience was something else. I saw the love for the craft in it. He will not leave until he is satisfied that what he has visualized in his thoughts, he could execute or present on screen.” He continued, “I still remember there was this one shot with full dancing, there are thousand people on the set and the song sequence is going on. But there was one dia (lamp) which was not lit, somewhere far behind.”

Hailing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dedication toward filmmaking, the actor said, “A normal filmmaker would not give a damn about it saying there are 50 other lamps. The whole shot was ok, but he said one more. He said ‘The dia is not lit there, go light it.’ I could see this guy goes into the minutest details of filmmaking, and he is so political about his craft.”

While Kelkar did not reveal for which song SBL made 1000 dancers repeat their sequence, it must have featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

