Rhea Chakraborty may have starred in movies like Sonali Cable, Jalebi, Chehre and more, but it was Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking and untimely death that made her a household name. Rhea and SSR were in a relationship when the actor passed away owing to suicide on June 14, 2020 (a case regarding the same is still underway), and many accused her of abetment of suicide. At the time, the actress was labelled many things, including a killer, murderer and much more.

During a recent episode of MTV Roadies Season 19 – Karm ya Kaand, Rhea spoke up about the things people to and about her following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress stated that she wouldn’t accept those labels as she could not keep thinking about what others say about her as she interacted with a contestant who talked about colourism. Read on to know all she said.

Stating that she won’t let others dictate her life, Rhea Chakraborty (as reported by Hindustan Times) said, “A lot of people will say a lot of things. I have been labelled with many names, and many things have been said about me. But will I accept those labels? Kya main unke wajah se apne life mein rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi… (Why should I stop living my life because of others? Not at all.) Let them go. Kaun hai woh? (Who are they)?”

During the MTV Roadies Season 19 – Karm ya Kaand episode, a contestant – who was an athlete, shared the story of her abusive relationship and what she faced because of her skin colour. Her story left the gang leaders in tears, including Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea motivated her, saying, “Nothing is wrong with your colour, you are absolutely beautiful and strong. You deserve the best in life and jo bhi aapke sath hua, woh aapki galti nahi hai, unki galti hai (Whatever bad has happened to you is because of them).”

On the professional front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the 2021 thriller Chehre co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. MTV Roadies Season 19 – Karm ya Kaand is Rhea’s first project after staying away from the media following her arrest and release post-Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

