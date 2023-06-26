Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most acclaimed actors known for his remarkable performances and versatility in films. He has risen to become one of the most respected and sought-after actors in Bollywood. But did you know he once got scolded by Anurag Kashyap at the Gangs of Wasseypur set? Scroll down to know.

The film Gangs of Wasseypur, which was released in 2012, turned out to be a turning point in Nawazuddin’s acting career. After bagging the film, the actor revealed that he started behaving like Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

In an interview with Mashable India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui claims that during the three to four months that he went through that phase, his teacher advised him not to do it. So, on the first day of the Gangs Of Wasseypur shoot, Nawazuddin said, “Main pura Al Pacino banke gaya (I went like Al Pacino). I would even speak like him.”

Anurag Kashyap, the director, was not pleased with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance and “scolded” him for copying Al Pacino. ”Anurag (Kashyap) scolded me a lot at night. He told me, ‘You’re behaving too much like Al Pacino’. So I threw the entire façade away overnight, and I couldn’t sleep all night. When I went there the morning next day, I went purely as Nawaz,” he added.

Nawazuddin said he realised that he cannot “play” a powerful person, he just has to be himself and channel that energy, which would translate authentically on screen. “You don’t get powers just by playing it. For example, Anurag used to say, ‘You have 25 people standing behind you, so you don’t have to play power. Just be normal, and you’d look dangerous,”’ he said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui now plays the lead in the Prime Video film Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor has a long list of films that have come out this year, including Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaah.

