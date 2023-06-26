Shah Rukh Khan has been cautious about his script choices since the Zero debacle. He made his comeback with Pathaan, and the film broke major records at the box office. He will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. It looks like the superstar is trying to prove his versatility as he now plans to collaborate with Farah Khan. Scroll below for more details!

Bollywood fanatics know Farah and SRK are best of friends. Their off-screen bond is proof of their successful collaborations like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. But are their plans behind the curtains to reunite and recreate the magic on big screens?

A report by mid-day informs that Farah Khan will be directing the movie that stars Shah Rukh Khan as lead. The superstar will also produce the film under his banner Red Chillies Productions. “Earlier, a studio was going to back it, and the idea of SRK headlining it was also being discussed. But now, there’s been a shift in the storyline that requires a different range of actors to do the movie. A preliminary agreement has been settled between Farah and the production house (Red Chillies). If all goes well, it will be announced later in the year and could kick off the shoot by the end of 2023,” revealed a source close to the development.

We’ve previously seen romance dominating all Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan collaborations. Will they continue the streak? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan alongside Nayanthara. The film, scheduled for a September 2023 release, is enjoying a massive pre-release buzz, with several leaks going viral on the internet.

