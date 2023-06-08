Nayanthara is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. She is recognized for her bold and progressive choices in film roles, challenging societal norms and stereotypes. She has portrayed strong and independent female characters, often breaking away from traditional portrayals of women in Indian cinema.

Coming from a modest background, the actress has worked her way to become one of the most successful artists and influential film personalities. However, she has faced her fair share of criticism and controversies. Did you know she was once slut shamed by a senior Tamil actor? Scroll down to know more.

In 2019, senior actor Radha Ravi spoke at the launch of the trailer of Nayanthara’s film Kolaiyuthir Kaalam. However, the actress was not present at the event. Her then-partner and now husband, Vignesh Sivan, had helmed the film.

As per The News Minute report, the senior actor said, “Nayanthara acts as a ghost, and then she goes on to act as Sita as well. She acts as Sita! Earlier, to play the role of a goddess, they would look for [someone like] KR Vijaya. Now, anyone can be cast to play a goddess. They can cast someone who you want to pray to when you look at them, they can also cast someone you want to call towards you when you see them!” making a s*xually charged comment to slut shame the actress.

The Jawan actress later broke her silence in the wake of misogynistic remarks made by Radha Ravi against her. She issued a statement after she felt “compelled to issue a detailed statement so as to clarify my own position and also to champion the cause of women who bear the brunt of male insensitivities and sexism”. She also addressed Nadigar Sangam and asked when the organisation is going to set up an Internal Complaints Committee for cases like these. She even went on to ask if an inquiry against Radha Ravi is going to take place as per the Vishaka guidelines.

Nayanthara’s statement read, “At the outset, I would like to remind Mr. Radha Ravi and the likes of misogynists like him that they were also given birth by a woman. By demeaning status of women and passing sexist remarks, these retarded men get a feeling of machismo. I feel terribly sorry for the way they treat women in an opinionated way and my empathy remains with all the women who live in the families of these ‘macho’ men. As an actor of considerable seniority and work experience, Mr. Radha Ravi should have led the younger generation by example, instead, he has chosen to take up the role of a “misogynist” role model. These are troubled times for women as women are establishing themselves predominantly in every field of public life and asserting their due place in this era of meritocracy. When actors like Mr Radha Ravi fall out of business and become irrelevant, they tend to rely on cheap popularity tactics in order to grab some limelight.”

