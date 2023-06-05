Velamakucha Venkata Ramana Reddy, aka Dil Raju, is India’s one of the biggest producers. The distributor owns Sri Venkateswara Creations, his production company and is known for his contribution to the Telugu film industry. He was supposed to release and distribute Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, in Nizam and Uttarandhra. The producer was quite ecstatic and even believed that the film will be as successful as Baahubali. But it seems that the scenario has changed he will not be associated with the movie’s distribution now.

At one point, Raju stated that he remembered people trolling Baahubali: The Beginning, but it all changed soon. He had the same hopes for Adipurush as well.

As per Track Tollywood, it all began when Adipurush’s Telugu states rights were moved from UV films to People Media Factory. The production company is allegedly demanding enormous prices, which has forced Dil Raju to take a step back. As per the portal, the producer has quoted 60 crores at Nizam and 22 crores at Uttarandhra. While it’s not uncommon for big-budget movies to have changes in distribution and negotiate prices, it is surprising that Raju is not making things work out in his favour.

It all might be because Dil Raju has recently faced losses in his recently produced film. While talking to Rajesh Manna on his YouTube Channel, he addressed how he misjudged the reception of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shakuntalam. He has also asked producers to take halt in their career and re-think about the movies they will be bringing to the audience as people’s mindset has changed drastically in the last few years.

Adipurush will have a grand pre-release event tomorrow evening in Tirupathi. The makers are also planning on releasing the second trailer of the film, which will be full of impressive action sequences.

