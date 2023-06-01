Laxman Utekar didn’t choose his star actress Kriti Sanon with whom he worked in Luka Chuppi in 2019, which was a box office hit and in 2021, Mimi, which received appreciation and acclamation from the nation for his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Instead, he chose Sara Ali Khan for the lead female role. Breaking his silence about the same, Laxman gave an explanation in a recent interview. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

With Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the audience will get to enjoy a fresh pair on screen, and that is Vicky Kaushal and Sara. The songs of the movie are already creating quite a buzz around everywhere. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

While talking about what could have been the reason for choosing Sara Ali Khan to play the middle-class wife’s character in the film, Laxman Utekar, in an interview with News18, shared, “When I think about casting, my idea is to portray the actor in a different light away from the image that they already have.” Explaining further, he said, “In Mimi, we presented Kriti Sanon as a mother where she had to put on weight as she was shown pregnant in the film. It was something that she attempted for the first time and it was a completely different look for her. Similarly, I wanted to present Sara in a different avatar. People are appreciating her and are also liking her look.”

“There is no reason that Kriti is not a part of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (laughs). I felt Sara was the perfect fit to play Soumya Chawla Dubey (her character in the film). A character demands a certain actor and you come to know it when you’re writing the film. This character required Sara because of her personality, her behaviour, her masti and her naughtiness, and that is what she had to translate to the screen for her role,” Laxman Utekar added in the same conversation.

Neither Katrina Kaif nor Kriti Sanon could fit the character as beautifully as Sara did, according to the director. So, are you excited to see Vicky Kaushal and Sara together in this family drama? Let us know in the comments.

