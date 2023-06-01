Arjun Kapoor faced a lot of backlash when rumours of his girlfriend Malaika Arora expecting their first child broke the internet. The couple started dating in 2019, and there have been several times that marriage rumours have surfaced on the internet. But things got worse as pregnancy speculations were confirmed by a media portal and created a huge stir. Scroll below as he shares an open message for the media.

As most know, Malaika was previously married to producer and actor, Arbaaz Khan. They’re blessed with a son – Arhaan Khan. News of her pregnancy not just received adverse reactions on the internet but would also affect their personal relationships. Arjun had taken to his Instagram stories and called out the ‘fake gossip’ article.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Arjun Kapoor now recalls the controversy and reacts, “Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession.”

He wished the portal had at least reached out to him or Malaika Arora and verified the news. Arjun Kapoor added, “There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Raveena Tandon Recalls ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ “Was A Correct Balance Of Sensuality” & Added She Had Given Conditions: “My Saree Will Not Come Off, No Kissing…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News